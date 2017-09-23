Photo: Diego Costa arrives in Madrid ahead of transfer from Chelsea

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has arrived in Madrid ahead of his transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The Blues announced earlier this week that they had agreed a deal for the Spain international to rejoin his former club, subject to Costa passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Costa arrived in Madrid to finalise the move on Friday. Atletico shared a photo of their prospective signing arriving at the city’s Barajas airport.

The deal could be completed in the next few days, though Costa will not be able to play for Atletico until January.