Photo: Diego Costa, head in hands, watching Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid

Tonight’s Champions League game between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea was particularly difficult watching for one man in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Costa has just rejoined Atletico from the Blues and was in the new stadium to watch the two clubs face each other.

But TV cameras caught the 28-year-old strike sitting in the stands with his head in his hands as Chelsea came from behind to record a 1-2 victory to maintain a perfect start to the Champions League group stages.