Photo: Liverpool man has lucky escape as he watches Leicester game on TV

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet took to social media to show he was watching last night’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City.

With manager Jurgen Klopp opting to give third-choice keeper Danny Ward a chance in the match and Loris Karius on the bench, Belgium international Mignolet was given a rare matchday off.

His post on Twitter shortly before kick-off indicated a degree of unease at the situation.

He wrote: “Not used watching from home. Behind the telly tonight, always behind the team! #LFC #YoullNeverWatchAlone.”

But by the time his team-mates had slipped to a 2-0 defeat and been knocked out of the competition, Mignolet might reflect that he had a lucky escape.