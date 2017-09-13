Photo: Philippe Coutinho arrives at Anfield for Sevilla game

Wantaway Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho looks set to return to the squad for tonight’s Champions League opener against Sevilla.

The Brazil international is yet to play for the Reds this season after handing in a transfer request in an effort to force through a transfer to Barcelona.

But with the transfer window now closed, Coutinho is to be welcomed back into the fold by manager Jurgen Klopp.

He has arrived at Anfield with his team-mates to begin the preparations for this evening’s game. You can see Coutinho entering the stadium in the photo below.