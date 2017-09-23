Photos: Diego Costa watching Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium to watch his prospective new club play Sevilla in La Liga.

The Blues agreed a fee with Atletico earlier this week and Costa arrived in Madrid yesterday.

He is reported to have undergone a medical this morning as he prepares to finalise a return to his former club.

After his medical, he headed to Atletico’s new ground to watch them in action. You can see the Spain international at the stadium in the photos below.

