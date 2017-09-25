Skip to main content

Photos: Man Utd players fly to Russia to face CSKA Moscow

Manchester United’s players are on their way to Russia to prepare for their Champions League game against CSKA Moscow.

The Red Devils’ second group game is not until Wednesday night, but Jose Mourinho has opted to undertake the lengthy flight earlier than would usually be the case for a European away match.

You can see below a selection of photos of the United players at Manchester airport and on board their plane ahead of the flight to Moscow.