Photos: Man Utd players fly to Russia to face CSKA Moscow
Manchester United’s players are on their way to Russia to prepare for their Champions League game against CSKA Moscow.
The Red Devils’ second group game is not until Wednesday night, but Jose Mourinho has opted to undertake the lengthy flight earlier than would usually be the case for a European away match.
You can see below a selection of photos of the United players at Manchester airport and on board their plane ahead of the flight to Moscow.
We're off to Russia! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3RIcXYkSSu
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2017
En route to Moscow with @Aeroflot. 🇷🇺✈️ pic.twitter.com/VyYlFx9yXL
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2017