Photos: Spurs signings training ahead of Everton game

Tottenham Hotspur new boys Fernando Llorente and Juan Foyth have been photographed training ahead of this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Everton.

Veteran Spanish striker Llorente joined from Swansea City on deadline day, while Argentine defender Foyth has been snapped up from Estudiantes.

Fellow recent arrivals Serge Aurier and Davinson Sanchez were not back from international duty with Ivory Coast and Colombia, respectively, in time to feature in yesterday’s session at Hotspur Way.