Photos: Spurs travel to Cyprus to face Apoel Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur’s players are en route to Cyprus ahead of their second Champions League group stage.

The north Londoners will be hoping to build on their victory over Borussia Dortmund when they face Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday evening.

You can see the players boarding their flight and on board the plane in the selection of photos below. Right-back Serge Aurier was on plane selfie duties. The Ivory Coast international was all smiles despite being sent-off on his full Premier League debut against West Ham United last weekend.