Photos and Videos: Chelsea training ahead of Arsenal game

Chelsea’s players have been in action on their Cobham training ground as they prepare to face Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Striker Michy Batshuayi made an energetic entrance to yesterday’s training session, as you can see in the video below.

Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero made a new friend.

Preparing for our big game tomorrow! @willycaba #cfc #cfcars

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on

Defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder N’Golo Kante were in conversation on the training pitch.

Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta found himself playing the part of piggy-in-the-middle.