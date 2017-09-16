Photos and Videos: Chelsea training ahead of Arsenal game
Chelsea’s players have been in action on their Cobham training ground as they prepare to face Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash.
Striker Michy Batshuayi made an energetic entrance to yesterday’s training session, as you can see in the video below.
.@mbatshuayi was in high spirits heading out to training earlier today! pic.twitter.com/MOC9duwdlK
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 15, 2017
Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero made a new friend.
Defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder N’Golo Kante were in conversation on the training pitch.
⚽ #Hustle #CFC @nglkante @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/fVtxtVW72x
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) September 15, 2017
Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta found himself playing the part of piggy-in-the-middle.
Training ⚽ #KeepImproving #CFC pic.twitter.com/UZZrThcmmY
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 15, 2017