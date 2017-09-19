Pietro Pellegri: Man Utd linked with Genoa starlet, agent in UK

Manchester United are being linked with a January bid for Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport says the Red Devils could step up their interest in the 16-year-old striker in the next transfer window.

Pellegri announced himself to Serie A by become the youngest player to score twice in a major European game when he bagged a brace in the 3-2 defeat to Lazio last weekend.

Footage of Pellegri’s feat went viral after reducing his dad, Genoa assistant coach Marco Pellegri, to tears in the dugout.

Pellegri is now set to be targeted by Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus in January, but Gazzetta says interest from the Premier League cannot be discounted. United are name-checked as being the English club most likely to land the youngster.

The report says United have been watching Pellegri, whose agent Giuseppe Riso is currently in the UK. Riso’s visit is not exclusively related to the Pellegri deal and he is reportedly talking to several clubs about other clients, such as Udinese’s Jakub Jankto, Atalanta’s Andrea Petagna and Torino’s Daniele Baselli.