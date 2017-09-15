Premier League Betting Tips: September 15-17, 2017 (inc. Spurs vs Swansea)

by George Keaney

With two massive fixtures on Super Sunday, the best games for betting value are on Saturday. We’ve picked two title contenders to slip up…

Watford to hold Manchester City at Vicarage Road – 4/1

Watford have been the surprise package of the Premier League season so far. Marco Silva has brought confidence and flowing football to a squad that looked severely under-cooked last year. Nathaniel Chalobah and Abdoulaye Doucoure have developed a partnership with invention and goals, and they’re made of strong stuff.

Although City looked dangerous in midweek, their defensive struggles are by no means over. A clean sheet at Anfield last week masks the truth behind the performance, because Sadio Mane’s sending off played a big part in Liverpool’s lack of scoring potential. There’s no doubt that City will score, since their mix of world-class attacking players are not only incredible on the eye, but also deadly. Both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are in scoring form, which is bad news for any and all opposition defences.

Richarlison and Andre Gray look dangerous on the break for the Hornets. Bournemouth’s respectable performance which nearly earned them a point against City earlier in the season should prove as a good blueprint for Watford’s efforts this weekend.

Spurs drop two more points at Wembley – 5/1

Swansea have only won game this year so far, and that was against a sorry Crystal Palace team. Despite their home loss to Newcastle United last week, they do not represent an easy win for an in-form Tottenham team.

On a bigger-than-average Wembley pitch, the pace and invention of young players like Renato Sanches and Tammy Abraham will be more than enough to keep the Spurs backline occupied. Sanches particularly struggled last week, but he’ll find his feet and show us all again why he impressed so much at Euro 2016.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are certainly not out of their Wembley funk, despite their win in midweek. Borussia Dortmund played openly and without any attempt to slow the game down. Paul Clement will not be so foolish. After a week of working at frustrating Harry Kane and his team mates, the Swans will not be easy to beat.

Burnley showed the way a fortnight ago, and Swansea will use that as motivation. Mauricio Pochettino will have spent the remainder of the week trying to keep his squad focused and ensuring that they’ll be on their game on Saturday, but it won’t be not easy. Swansea will need to keep their concentration and take any chances that come their way, but they’ve got more chance than it may seem.

This Weekend’s Premier League Betting Tips Four Fold

Newcastle to beat Stoke

West Ham to beat West Brom

Leicester to beat Huddersfield

Liverpool to beat Burnley

£5 returns £99

All odds correct as of 15/19/17