Premier League Betting Tips: September 23-25, 2017 (inc. Southampton vs Man Utd)

by George Keaney

With each team having played five league games, the Premier League is starting to take real shape. The Manchester clubs sit atop, with Chelsea and Tottenham not too far behind, and as we move towards October there are fewer excuses for the under-performers. With that in mind, here’s an insight as to who might kick on this weekend, and who will continue to stall…

Red Devils to win 0-4 at sorry Southampton – 28/1

Manchester United have won by a 4-0 margin on three out of their five outings this season. You might point to poor performances by West Ham and Everton, and late, ‘meaningless’ goals at the end of games, but to have won 4-0 in more than half of your games is impressive nonetheless.

The pace and strength that Jose Mourinho’s men have going forward is marvellous to watch, unless you’re trying to defend against it. It’s fair to say that playing away from home might give them even more licence to play on the break, and a big St Mary’s pitch can only play against Southampton.

The Saints, on the other hand? It’s been painful to watch at times. A 3-2 victory over West Ham stands out as the best performance, because they’ve only scored one other goal in their other four contests, which highlights exactly where the problem area is. The fans have been getting on the backs of the players, and if you’d endured a couple of Southampton’s performances then you might feel like booing as well. With players like Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic, real offensive weapons, at their disposal they will break out of this funk; but a United outfit full of confidence is not where the goals will come from.

A couple of goals in the last 10 minutes might flatter the Red Devils, but another 4-0 would prove them to be real title challengers.

Leicester to heap more misery on Klopp’s Liverpool – 3/1

At 3/1, a home win for Leicester is surely a bargain; a chance to take advantage of the bookies’ folly. With Leicester beating Liverpool 2-0 in midweek at the King Power, the Reds struggling to defend set pieces, and a recent history of Leicester wins in this fixture (see Jamie Vardy’s screamer), it’s not difficult to convince yourself of a Foxes win.

Liverpool are in a peculiar place after five games, with a big loss to Manchester City and a resounding win over Arsenal representing both ends of the spectrum.

Defensive frailties remain the biggest worry and fans may be confused as to why the gaps at the back are still present, and rightly so. Although Alberto Moreno has improved his performances, he probably shouldn’t have had another chance. Jurgen Klopp still doesn’t seem to know his best centre-back pairing, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks unfit and unthreatening. In summary, Liverpool don’t know what they are, or what their plan seems to be.

Leicester, although short of points, know their game-plan inside out. Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy are two key players who know exactly how to test a less than confident defensive line. Albrighton is serially underrated as a hard-worker and a fantastic crosser of the ball, while Vardy has the pace and the intelligence to test each and every inch of the Reds’ backline. Leicester scoring from a corner is almost nailed on in this 5.30pm kick off, and a scrappy and frustrating 1-0 win in the East Midlands would have the King Power Stadium rocking.

This Weekend’s Premier League Betting Tips Four Fold

Everton to beat Bournemouth

Burnley to beat Huddersfield

Manchester United to beat Southampton

Leicester to beat Liverpool

£5 returns £123.79.

All odds from Sky Bet and correct as of 21/9/17.