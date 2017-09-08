Premier League Betting Tips: September 9-11, 2017

by George Keaney

This weekend is an intriguing one as far as the top of the table goes, with the title contenders all facing tough tests, Here’s an insight as to where the best value is for Premier League betting over the next few days.

Chelsea to beat Leicester; and over 3.5 Goals – 7/2

Gaining £30m for the services of Danny Drinkwater might be seen as good business on Leicester’s part by many, myself included. But one thing is for sure: it won’t help the Foxes’ defensive capabilities.

Over the past couple of years, Leicester have conceded three, four or even five goals to the top teams, and lost 3-0 to Chelsea in both league meetings last season. Goals are surely to be expected…

Drinkwater will leave a hole in front of an already porous Leicester defence, and is likely to shore up Chelsea’s midfield on debut. Nevertheless, this is a Blues side without captain Gary Cahill, and one that conceded three to Burnley on the opening day. Counting on them for a clean sheet is a risky business indeed. The champions should be nailed-on for victory, and with players like Willian and Pedro at their disposal, a couple of goals late on are always a possibility.

Alvaro Morata has started steadily, and the less-than-athletic members of Leicester’s defensive core (sorry, Wes Morgan), will have him licking his lips for more goals; expect him to cash in.

By betting on Chelsea to win and four goals or more, you’ve got a good chance of trebling your investment.

West Brom to snatch a 1-0 win at Brighton – 11/2

Brighton are yet to score a Premier League goal, and Tony Pulis is not the man to gift them their first. His stingy West Brom team have scored three and conceded only one, winning by a 1-0 margin on their last two outings. These things happen in threes, apparently, so why not cash in…

As sad as it is to say, the Seagulls haven’t really looked like scoring at any point. Their attack of Championship standard players was not enough to penetrate the 10-men of Watford for 75 minutes before the international Break, and the most worrying sign of all is that they only registered two shots on target.

In contrast, West Brom have a game plan that they have perfected under Pulis. Proving that their sum is greater than their parts combined, the team from the Hawthorns have just enough flair and Premier League quality to keep oppositions honest. Jay Rodriguez has proven to be a fantastic acquisition and Salomon Rondon works hard without much service. The Baggies will grind the unfortunate Brighton team down and emerge with another 1-0 win, keeping them under the radar and more than happy to be there. Three more points towards safety for the visitors, but one more game without a win for the home side.

This Week’s Premier League Betting Tips Four-Fold

West Brom to beat Brighton

Chelsea to beat Leicester

West Ham to beat Huddersfield

Burnley to beat Crystal Palace

£5 returns £118.55

All odds taken from SkyBet.com. Correct as of 08/09/17