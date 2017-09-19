Rio Ferdinand: Man Utd legend announces professional boxing career

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has announced he is launching a professional boxing career.

The 38-year-old, who retired from football two years ago and has since been working as a pundit, revealed in a social media video that he will be stepping into the ring as a pro fighter.

Boxing Fridays…. left right left right… boom! Don't beat around the bush…. When ya get ur licence back @gypsyking101 ?!! A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Jun 30, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

He said: “I’m doing this because it’s a challenge. I’ve won titles and now I’m aiming for a belt.”

Ferdinand’s announcement follows several social media videos of him boxing and working with trainer Mel Deane in recent months. Today’s post indicates that he will be working with Deane and former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall in the build-up to his first fight.

It's happening… Can’t wait to get started with the team @betfair have put together, Richie Woodhall and @meldeane12 #DefenderToContender A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

Ferdinand’s move into boxing is in conjunction with betting company Betfair, which approached the former West Ham United, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers man about making the switch and will help him to qualify for a British Boxing Board of Control licence to allow him to fight professionally.