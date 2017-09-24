Romelu Lukaku penis chant: Man Utd ask Southampton for CCTV footage of culprits

Manchester United have asked Southampton for CCTV footage to help them identify fans singing a controversial chant about Romelu Lukaku during yesterday’s Premier League game.

The chant, which has lyrics about Lukaku’s goalscoring prowess and the size of his penis, has been heard at recent United games prompting anti-discrimination body Kick It Out to contact United and ask them to take action to end the chant.

It appears the Red Devils are now determined to do so. They released a statement, which you can read below, in which they promised to take action against fans who continue to sing that chant after Lukaku has made it clear he does not want it to be sung.

The controversial chant – set to the tune of The Stone Roses’ Made In Stone – became widely known after footage of it being sung during the Champions League win over Basel was posted online.