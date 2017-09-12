Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace appoint former Liverpool boss

Crystal Palace have named Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

The former England manager replaces Frank de Boer, who was sacked on Monday after just 77 days in charge at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson, aged 70, has previously managed Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. His long CV also includes stints in charge of Switzerland, Malmo and Inter Milan.

He will take charge of his first training session at Palace’s training ground on Wednesday and will be in the dugout for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Southampton.

The Croydon-born coach grew up supporting the Eagles. He has signed a two-year contract that will keep him at the south London club until June 2019.

Hodgson’s former assistant at England and Fulham, Ray Lewington, is joining Palace as assistant manager. He was previously Palace assistant manager to to Steve Coppell and others between 1994 and 2000, and also had two short spells as the Eagles’ caretaker manager.