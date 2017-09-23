Ruben Loftus-Cheek unsure he has Chelsea future

On-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits he is unsure he has a future at parent club Chelsea.

The England Under-21 international, aged 21, is on his first loan spell away from the Blues having spent all of his career to date at Stamford Bridge.

He has clocked up 32 first team appearances for Chelsea and scored two goals, but he has hinted he may not be part of head coach Antonio Conte’s plans.

According to the Daily Star, asked whether he had received assurances about his long-term future from the Italian, Loftus-Cheek said: “Not at all.

“But I don’t think it’s right to because you never know how I’ll perform this season. So, right now I’m just literally focused on Palace.

“He [Conte] said I need to play games. Chelsea is a big club and there’s a lot of pressure which I understand.

“For me, I think it was the right time for me to go away from Chelsea right now and get my game time elsewhere.”

Loftus-Cheek has featured in three Premier League games for Palace so far this season. The Eagles are languishing at the bottom of the table with no points from their first five games.

New manager Roy Hodgson will be hoping to turn around their fortunes in the coming weeks. Loftus-Cheek will be eager for regular playing time under the former England boss.