Sadio Mane: Barcelona chasing Liverpool winger

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is a transfer target for Barcelona and a host of other top clubs, according to the Sunday Mirror.

After seeing off Barca’s interest in Philippe Coutinho during the last transfer window, the Reds now face battling the Catalan giants to keep hold of another star player.

Mane is also said to be on the radar of European champions Real Madrid and Italian champions Juventus.

The Senegal international, aged 25, has been in outstanding form so far this season. His efforts have been curtailed by his red card against Manchester City for a high boot on Brazilian keeper Ederson last weekend.

He missed yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield as he started a three-match ban.

His performances up to that point had alerted the scouts of Barca, Madrid and Juve.

Mane was signed from Premier League rivals Southampton in June 2016 for £11.8m. He scored 13 goals in 27 Premier League games last season, and has started this term with three in three.