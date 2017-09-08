Sadio Mane named Premier League player of the month for August

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been named Premier League player of the month for August.

The Senegal international is currently the Premier League’s joint-top goalscorer with three goals in the first three games of the season. He has scored a goal in each of the Reds’ games so far in the 2017/18 campaign, including the winner in the victory over Crystal Palace, plus strikes against Watford and Arsenal.

Strangely, despite being named the best player in the league for the month, Mane was not considered the best player at his own club. Summer signing Mohamed Salah scooped the award for Liverpool’s club player of the month.

The Egyptian was also nominated for Premier League player of the month, along with Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, Phil Jones and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata and Huddersfield’s Jonas Lossl.

Mane, aged 25, will be hoping to start September where he finished August when Jurgen Klopp’s side return to Premier League action after the international break against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow lunchtime.