Saul Niguez and Radja Nainggolan scouted by Man Utd

Manchester United are lining up Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and Roma’s Nainggolan to replace captain Michael Carrick, according to the Daily Star.

Carrick, aged 36, who took the armband when Wayne Rooney joined Everton in the summer, is expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires next summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly earmarked Niguez and Nainggolan as possible signings to bolster his midfield options ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Red Devils reportedly had a scout in the crowd at the Stadio Olimpico last Tuesday to watch Nainggolan’s Roma and Niguez’s Atletico play out a goalless draw in their Champions League opener.

Spain international Niguez, aged 22, has been touted as a United target for more than three years. He signed a new nine-year contract in July and is tied to Atletico until June 2026.

Belgium international Nainggolan, aged 29, would be a more combative option. He is under contract with Roma until June 2021.