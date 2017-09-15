Sead Kolasinac’s tactics to wind up Cologne players and fans

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac went to great lengths to wind up Cologne’s players and fans during last night’s Europa League game.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international opted to wear a Schalke t-shirt under his Gunners kit for the match and displayed the garment after coming off the bench to equalise.

Kolasinac’s t-shirt bore the slogan: “Nordkurve in deiner Stadt!”

Or: “Northcurve in your city.”

That references the ultras of Kolasinac’s former club Schalke, where he had played all of his professional career before moving to the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer in the summer.

It seems like this was an opportunity for the player to send a high-profile shout-out to his friends in Gelsenkirchen, while simultaneously taking aim at one of their Bundesliga rivals.

And here is the goal that prompted the t-shirt celebration: a thumping left-footed volley on the angle when the ball dropped for Kolasinac in the penalty area.