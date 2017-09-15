Sead Kolasinac’s tactics to wind up Cologne players and fans
Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac went to great lengths to wind up Cologne’s players and fans during last night’s Europa League game.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina international opted to wear a Schalke t-shirt under his Gunners kit for the match and displayed the garment after coming off the bench to equalise.
Kolasinac’s t-shirt bore the slogan: “Nordkurve in deiner Stadt!”
Or: “Northcurve in your city.”
That references the ultras of Kolasinac’s former club Schalke, where he had played all of his professional career before moving to the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer in the summer.
It seems like this was an opportunity for the player to send a high-profile shout-out to his friends in Gelsenkirchen, while simultaneously taking aim at one of their Bundesliga rivals.
And here is the goal that prompted the t-shirt celebration: a thumping left-footed volley on the angle when the ball dropped for Kolasinac in the penalty area.
SENSATIONAL Sead Kolašinac Goal!
An Absolute BULLET of a SHOT!!!
Arsenal 🇬🇧 fans, can YOUR club win the Europa League?#UCL #AFC #ARSCOL pic.twitter.com/z95VDAklmR
— Football Kingdom (@wah33dkhalili) September 15, 2017