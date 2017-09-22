Serge Aurier: Mauricio Pochettino on whether right-back will start vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been discussing the prospect of right-back Serge Aurier starting against West Ham United this weekend.

The Ivory Coast international, signed from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the last transfer window, has been eased into action at Spurs following a limited pre-season.

He impressed and scored on his debut in the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund last week and came off the bench for his Premier League debut against Swansea City last weekend.

Pochettino was asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with the Hammers whether the 24-year-old is now ready to start a Premier League game. The Spurs boss indicated that a decision would be made today when he has assessed his players.

He told reporters: “I think for the new players who arrive at the end of the transfer window, it’s so important to go step by step, building their fitness and understanding of the way we want to play, and the relationship with the team.

“Everything is a natural process and you need time. He’s doing well during the week and maybe he will have the possibility to start, maybe. I need to decide tomorrow [Friday].”

Aurier is competing with Kieran Trippier to establish himself as Pochettino’s first-choice right-back this season following Kyle Walker’s summer transfer to Manchester City.

