Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Man Utd pushed for summer signing, says ex-Chelsea striker

Manchester United made an attempt to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to his agent, the former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman.

Serbia Under-21 international Milinkovic-Savic, aged 22, was reportedly the subject of pressure from the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. Kezman claims Real Madrid and AC Milan were also keen to land the player, but he opted to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

But he left the door open to the idea of his client moving on next summer.

According to Calcio Mercato, the former Blues flop told Radio CRC: “There was some strong pressure already this summer from clubs like Madrid, Manchester and Milan, but the kid wanted to be happy and play to continue to grow and become one of the best in the world in his position.

“For now, it’s difficult to think of a future elsewhere than Lazio, who have started very well, but I cannot rule out that he could go at the end of the season.”

At 6ft 3in, Milinkovic-Savic was probably being viewed as either an alternative or cover for his compatriot Nemanja Matic, who joined United from Chelsea in the summer.

Strangely, Milinkovic-Savic’s younger brother, goalkeeper Vanja, is a former United player. He joined the Red Devils in 2014, but was released in November 2015 after failing to secure a work permit. He moved on to Polish side Lechia Gdnask and joined his brother in Italy when he signed for Torino in the summer.