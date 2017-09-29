Sergio Aguero out of Chelsea game after car crash

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been involved in a car crash in Amsterdam.

He has reportedly been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League game against Chelsea and faces a longer spell on the sidelines.

Aguero was travelling in a taxi when it crashed into a lamppost in the De Boelelaan area of the Dutch capital.

Before the crash, he had posted on social media to indicate that he was attending Colombian pop star Maluma’s concert.

City confirmed that Aguero had travelled to Amsterdam on his day off.

@maluma . Gracias por la invitación !! 👌🏽 A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@10aguerosergiokun) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

City confirmed that Aguero was due back in Manchester today and would be assessed by the club’s medical team.

A club statement indicated that the 28-year-old is still in contention to face Antonio Conte’s side, but it is widely reported that the Argentina international has cracked a rib.

City wrote: “Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

“The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries.

“He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.”