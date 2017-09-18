Spurs set to break £100,000-a-week mark for star midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to offer star midfielder Dele Alli a new contract that will make him among the club’s top earners, according to The Sun.

The north Londoners currently cap their salaries at the £100,000-a-week paid to Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen.

But chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly preparing to tie Alli, aged 21, down to a new long-term deal.

Spurs have seen Alli’s fellow England international Kyle Walker quit to join Manchester City in the last transfer window, while left-back Danny Rose publicly voiced concerns about being paid less than his market value.

And with former MK Dons youngster Alli currently the subject of a tug-of-war between a group of big-name agents who want to represent him, it appears Levy is ready to take action.

Alli, who only signed a new contract a year ago and is tied to Spurs until June 2022, has reportedly opened talks over a fresh deal.

He is currently paid around £50,000-a-week, but is set to double his pay packet and break the £100,000-a-week mark.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will scrap their rigid salary cap and pay Alli more than £100,000-a-week in order to keep hold of him.