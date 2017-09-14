Thomas Delaney: Tottenham want Werder Bremen midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur will move to sign Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney next summer, according to Sport Bild.

The Denmark international, aged 26, is said to be on Spurs’ radar as they plan for the 2018/19 campaign. He is reportedly valued at €15m (£13.3m) at present.

Delaney is also said to be a target for Everton and Burnley, who looked at him during the last transfer window.

He signed a four-year-and-a-half contract with Werder when he joined them from Copenhagen in January and is tied to the Bundesliga side until June 2021.

But there are reports that he could move on as soon as next summer. Delaney has publicly spoken of his interest in moving to the Premier League.

A switch to Spurs would see him linking up at club level with his national team colleague Christian Eriksen.

Delaney is the son of a Danish-born American father with Irish ancestry and a Danish mother.