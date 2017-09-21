Thomas Muller: Liverpool targeted Bayern Munich man as Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool were lining up Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller to replace Philippe Coutinho, according to German publication SportBild.

The Reds reportedly firmed up their longstanding interest in the Germany international as speculation swirled over Coutinho’s future.

The Brazil international was the subject of multiple bids from Barcelona and handed in a transfer request in any effort to force his move. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was apparently prepared to sanction Coutinho’s sale if he could bring Muller in to replace him.

But the World Cup winner is said to have rejected the idea of a move to Anfield and made it clear he had no intention of leaving the Allianz Arena for Merseyside.

Muller’s refusal to make the move meant Barca were forced to consider alternative options and instead signed Ousmane Dembele from Bayern’s domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund. Dembele has subsequently suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for three-and-a-half months.