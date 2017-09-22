Tiemoue Bakayoko crashes his car after Chelsea training

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was involved in a car crash on his way home from training yesterday.

The summer signing from Monaco was unharmed in the incident, which happened at around 3.30pm in Blundel Lane in Oxshot, near the Blues’ Cobham training ground.

Bakayoko, aged 23, veered off the road in his black Mercedes G-Class SUV. His car appeared to have mounted a high kerb at the side of the road. Photos show the windscreen was smashed and part of the roof caved in.

BREAKING: Shock images emerge of Tiemoue Bakayoko's crashed car https://t.co/RCMdm8cNWV pic.twitter.com/6qTIbQyeG5 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 21, 2017

The player was reportedly recovering at home following his Thursday afternoon smash.

A statement said: “Surrey Police attended Blundel Lane in Oxshot around 4.40pm today following a one vehicle collision. The driver did not suffer any injuries.”

Bakayoko’s brother Namory recently revealed his sibling’s fears about driving on the left in the UK following his move from France and said the Chelsea star had been delaying getting behind the wheel in London.

He said: “Tiemoue told me he wasn’t allowing himself to drive because he thinks it’s too crazy driving on the left! But he’ll get round to it.”