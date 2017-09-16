Toby Alderweireld discusses his Spurs contract situation

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has been talking about his contract situation.

The Belgium international, aged 28, is tied to the north London club until 2020, but has been involved in protracted negotiations over a new deal.

His agent has publicly told Spurs to reward the former Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Southampton defender for establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s centre-backs or let him move to a club that would pay more for his services.

Manchester City were strongly credited with interest in Alderweireld during the summer transfer window. But he has started the 2017/18 campaign as a Spurs player and without having increased his reported £75,000-a-week wages.

The player insists he is focusing on his football and letting his father and agent deal with contract negotiations.

He told talkSPORT: “I am trying to focus on the pitch, trying to help the team, give my quality on the field – that’s important and the rest will come,” the former Ajax defender told talkSPORT.

“I have my father and my agent who are sorting out that kind of thing.

“Me, I am here to play football, to win things with Spurs and to give my best for the team.

“I did that from day one and I will do it now as well.”

Alderweireld joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid for £11.5m in 2015. He has made 98 appearances for the club to date and scored six goals.