Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Man Utd stars nominated for FIFPRo World XI

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is the only England player nominated for the FIFPro World XI.

Manchester United are the best represented Premier League team, with six players on the 55-strong shortlist.

Six United players are nominated. They are Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nemanja Matic, who is nominated for his efforts as a Chelsea player last season.

Congratulations @ManUtd. These players have been nominated for the @World11. Well-deserved!

There are 13 Premier League players in total, with the others being Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and David Luiz, Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Kane.

Other than Kane, Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale is the only other British nominee. He is among 12 Madrid players on the list, which gives the European champions more nominations than any other club.

The shortlist was compiled on the basis of the votes of 25,000 professional footballers from 75 different countries. The 55 nominates will be cut to a final XI ahead of a ceremony in London on 23 October.