Tottenham’s Serge Aurier unfazed by debut red card vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier seems to have instantly shaken off the red card he picked up against West Ham United on his full Premier League debut.

Making his first start in the league, the Ivorian full-back was sent-off for two bookable offences.

Spurs were in a comfortable position at the time of Aurier’s dismissal, but ended up hanging on for a 2-3 away win at the London Stadium.

But Aurier’s post-match social media posts suggest the whole thing was water off a duck’s back. He wrote “thank you guys”, which seems to be aimed at the team-mates who held on for victory in his absence.