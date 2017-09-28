Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating BATE Borisov

Arsenal record a 2-4 away win over Belarussian side BATE Borisov in their second Europa League group game.

Theo Walcott bagged a brace and young defender Rob Holding also got his name on the scoresheet for the Gunners, who rested many of their regular starters ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Brighton.

But the big talking point was striker Olivier Giroud, who converted a penalty to bag his 100th Arsenal goal. Here’s what Giroud and his team-mates had to say about the game when they posted on social media.

So proud to have scored 💯 goals for my club! Hope to score lots more! 🙏🏼 #wearearsenal — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) September 28, 2017

Great support tonight and very pleased with the 2 goals and win 🏹⚽⚽ #Europaleague #COYG pic.twitter.com/rOmStYlLSg — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) September 28, 2017