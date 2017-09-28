Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating BATE Borisov
Arsenal record a 2-4 away win over Belarussian side BATE Borisov in their second Europa League group game.
Theo Walcott bagged a brace and young defender Rob Holding also got his name on the scoresheet for the Gunners, who rested many of their regular starters ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Brighton.
But the big talking point was striker Olivier Giroud, who converted a penalty to bag his 100th Arsenal goal. Here’s what Giroud and his team-mates had to say about the game when they posted on social media.
So proud to have scored 💯 goals for my club! Hope to score lots more! 🙏🏼 #wearearsenal
— Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) September 28, 2017
Happy with the win, congratulations to @_OlivierGiroud_ on scoring 100 goals for @Arsenal 👊🏻#BATEvAFC #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/wITQHSa6tp
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) September 28, 2017
Welcome to the 💯 club !! #100livier #COYG pic.twitter.com/dsjbqNucuG
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) September 28, 2017
Great support tonight and very pleased with the 2 goals and win 🏹⚽⚽ #Europaleague #COYG pic.twitter.com/rOmStYlLSg
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) September 28, 2017
Buzzing to get my first goal for @Arsenal!! Crazy game today, but the 3 points come home with us. Thanks to all the fans. Mad for it!! #COYG pic.twitter.com/w4Cd86JDeL
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) September 28, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 Congrats @_OlivierGiroud_ on your 100th goal 👏🏽 Three points ✅ #BATEARS #uel #sm20
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 28, 2017