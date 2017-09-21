Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Doncaster
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in their Carabao Cup third round tie.
England international Theo Walcott scored the winner for the Gunners, who made 11 changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Chelsea last weekend.
The game was also notable for 17-year-old Reiss Nelson making his first start, 18-year-olds Josh da Silva and Joe Willock making their debuts from the bench, and Jack Wilshere impressing on his first start of the season.
Here’s what the players had to say…
⚽ #AFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/XqZX7wJTZw
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) September 20, 2017
On to the next round, thanks for the support Gunners ⚪️🔴 #WeAreTheArsenal #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/YABOtGGO2k
— Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) September 20, 2017
Bring On The Next Round 🔴⚪️#AFC pic.twitter.com/3nXZaWPWzM
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) September 20, 2017
Good to continue the unbeaten run. Thank you for all the birthday messages from everyone. #COYG pic.twitter.com/sOMsRuG3IU
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) September 20, 2017
On to the next round ✅ #CarabaoCup 🔴⚪️ #COYG pic.twitter.com/WalOZQZHDP
— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) September 20, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 On to the next #EFLCup round ✅👍🏽 @arsenal #ARSDON #sm20
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 20, 2017
Proud to make my @Arsenal debut tonight at the Emirates! 📍✅ pic.twitter.com/lkKa45AMlI
— Joewillock (@Joewillock) September 20, 2017
Buzzing to get my first @arsenal start. Thank you for all the support from the fans today. #COYG pic.twitter.com/GU0vK3dkWl
— Reiss Nelson (@ReissNelson9) September 20, 2017