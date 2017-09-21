Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Doncaster

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to last night’s 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in their Carabao Cup third round tie.

England international Theo Walcott scored the winner for the Gunners, who made 11 changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Chelsea last weekend.

The game was also notable for 17-year-old Reiss Nelson making his first start, 18-year-olds Josh da Silva and Joe Willock making their debuts from the bench, and Jack Wilshere impressing on his first start of the season.

Here’s what the players had to say…

On to the next round, thanks for the support Gunners ⚪️🔴 #WeAreTheArsenal #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/YABOtGGO2k — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) September 20, 2017

Good to continue the unbeaten run. Thank you for all the birthday messages from everyone. #COYG pic.twitter.com/sOMsRuG3IU — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) September 20, 2017

Proud to make my @Arsenal debut tonight at the Emirates! 📍✅ pic.twitter.com/lkKa45AMlI — Joewillock (@Joewillock) September 20, 2017