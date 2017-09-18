Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to their draw with Chelsea

Arsenal’s players have been posted on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 0-0 draw with champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners exorcised some of the ghosts of the hammering at Liverpool with a solid away performance against a title rival.

Defender Shkodran Mustafi thought he had scored a winner, but managed to see the funny side of his disallowed goal.

🔙🔛🔝 Decent team performance today 👏🏼 Good to keep a clean sheet – With one point back to North London. #sm20 #CHEARS #COYG @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/VlkjoZc8gl — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 17, 2017

🔙🔛🔝 At least I was not left alone during my goal celebration 😂😂😂 #sm20 #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/GAUsLS32E2 — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 17, 2017

Here’s what some of his team-mates had to say about the game and the result.

Great team performance from the team today and happy to come away with a result #premierleague #afc pic.twitter.com/QPsFlW0fEg — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) September 17, 2017

It was a great match with chances for both sides. The draw is acceptable, even though we wanted to win.

🔴⚪️@Arsenal #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/lbrZscuvMM — Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) September 17, 2017

Good team performance today! Thank you to the fans for the great support. #WeAreTheArsenal 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9qA2cgsOmD — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) September 17, 2017

Solid Performance Away From Home Today! Disappointed Not To Take All Three Points, But We'll Build On This. 🔴⚪️ #BIG17 #CFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/fIkqyYcbEP — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) September 17, 2017