Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to their draw with Chelsea

Arsenal’s players have been posted on social media in the wake of yesterday’s 0-0 draw with champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners exorcised some of the ghosts of the hammering at Liverpool with a solid away performance against a title rival.

Defender Shkodran Mustafi thought he had scored a winner, but managed to see the funny side of his disallowed goal.

Here’s what some of his team-mates had to say about the game and the result.