Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to Europa League win over Cologne

Arsenal recorded a 3-1 win over Cologne in their opening Europa League group game last night.

In a match that was delayed by an hour due to crowd trouble involving the travelling supporters, the Gunners came from behind to secure the three points.

After Jhon Cordoba opened the scoring for Cologne inside the first 10 minutes, Arsenal fought back with three second-half goals.

Substitute Sead Kolasinac equalised with a thumping volley, before Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal of the season in spectacular fashion. Hector Bellerin added a third.

Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts…

Great response from everyone after a difficult start in the @EuropaLeague! On to Sunday now. #COYG pic.twitter.com/khijIW7kfU — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) September 14, 2017

Great support & thanks to all the fans last night after a long delay to kick off our #europaleague campaign. #COYG 🔴⚪️ #AFCvsCOL pic.twitter.com/mFumSHtvqq — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) September 15, 2017