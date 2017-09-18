Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 0-0 draw with Arsenal

Champions Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The result saw the third-place Blues lose ground on Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Antonio Conte’s side were unable to make a breakthrough against the Gunners and played out the final few minutes with 10 men following defender David Luiz’s lunging challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their goalless draw with Arsene Wenger’s team.

Tough draw today! But we keep on going! #cfc 💙 A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Tough game today. We didn't get the three points but we gave everything on the pitch. Let's keep on working! #CHEARS #PL @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/GlH4PYQjZv — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) September 17, 2017

Huge effort from the team at The Bridge. Thank U fans for your support / Gran esfuerzo del equipo. Gracias afición por el apoyo #ComeOnBlues pic.twitter.com/BvBtmX7mT4 — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 17, 2017