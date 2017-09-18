Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 0-0 draw with Arsenal

Champions Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The result saw the third-place Blues lose ground on Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Antonio Conte’s side were unable to make a breakthrough against the Gunners and played out the final few minutes with 10 men following defender David Luiz’s lunging challenge on Sead Kolasinac.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their goalless draw with Arsene Wenger’s team.

Tough draw today! But we keep on going! #cfc 💙

