Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 0-4 win over Stoke City

Chelsea recorded a comfortable 0-4 away win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Club record signing Alvaro Morata bagged his first hat-trick for the Blues, while his Spanish compatriot Pedro Rodriguez scored the other goal.

After the final whistle, several Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the match and the comprehensive victory.

Here is what they had to say about the game, starting with hat-trick hero Morata.

Important win today. Now to focus on wednesday in Madrid for another big game.

