Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 0-4 win over Stoke City

Chelsea recorded a comfortable 0-4 away win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Club record signing Alvaro Morata bagged his first hat-trick for the Blues, while his Spanish compatriot Pedro Rodriguez scored the other goal.

After the final whistle, several Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the match and the comprehensive victory.

Here is what they had to say about the game, starting with hat-trick hero Morata.

Happy for the win, for the goals… Thank you everyone and a special thanks to @CesarAzpi. Happy!! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X2fvOzTnIi — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) September 23, 2017

Perfect evening. Awesome @AlvaroMorata and three points more / Tarde redonda en Stoke. Grande Morata y tres puntos más para el equipo ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/h84LS9yp4Z — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 23, 2017

Objective: maintain momentum with another 3pts!@ChelseaFC

Objectif: garder le rythme avec 3 nouveaux points! pic.twitter.com/1uZpbLs4lr — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) September 23, 2017

Strong performance, 3 points, clean sheet and @AlvaroMorata has a new friend coming home #cfc pic.twitter.com/Dlnj8zKqho — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 23, 2017