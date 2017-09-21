Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest

Chelsea recorded a 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their Carabao Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge last night.

Striker Michy Batshuayi bagged a hat-trick, while youngster Charly Musonda scored on his full debut.

Brazilian starlet Kenedy had earlier opened the scoring.

And star man Eden Hazard marked his first start of the season with two assists.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say…

Very happy with my first ⚽️⚽️⚽️ for @ChelseaFC working hard for this everyday ✊ great team work again !! special thx to @hazardeden10 pic.twitter.com/UGHiCsrjed — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 20, 2017

A post shared by Kenedy (@kenedy) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Good win to start the Carabao Cup. Come on Chelsea. Well done @musonda keep going mate. #chelseafc #carabaocup A post shared by Willy Caballero (@willycaba) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT