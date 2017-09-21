Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest

Chelsea recorded a 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their Carabao Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge last night.

Striker Michy Batshuayi bagged a hat-trick, while youngster Charly Musonda scored on his full debut.

Brazilian starlet Kenedy had earlier opened the scoring.

And star man Eden Hazard marked his first start of the season with two assists.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say…

Good win to start the Carabao Cup. Come on Chelsea. Well done @musonda keep going mate. #chelseafc #carabaocup

