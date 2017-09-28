Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Atletico Madrid

Chelsea recorded an impressive victory over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in last night’s Champions League group game.

The Blues secured a 1-2 win in Spain to continue their excellent start to the competition.

Former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata struck to cancel out Antoine Griezmann’s penalty. Then Michy Batshuayi struck late in injury time to settle the game in Chelsea’s favour.

After the final whistle, many of the players posted on social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say…

Great honour to meet one of the great strikers I used to watch when I was younger ⚽️⚡️ … and no Im not talking about Diego ❤️❤️#ElNino pic.twitter.com/n7Z2K9aHPi — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 27, 2017

With my amigo @marcosalonso03 in the doping control after this HUGE WIN!!! Come on Blues!!! #cfc #UCL pic.twitter.com/xetVHBlLyA — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 27, 2017

When the game needs a 94th minute winner ️ call me #Batsman pic.twitter.com/b3kRxzfq9Y — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 27, 2017

More seriously, Im happy to score the winning goal but what a great game we had !!! Terrific team performance enjoyed it all #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/TnQOSxEcgN — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 27, 2017

What a big win!! Incredible performance from all the boys. Very deserved win. Now let’s prepare for another big game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/PIIw6oyQan — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 27, 2017