Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Atletico Madrid

Chelsea recorded an impressive victory over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in last night’s Champions League group game.

The Blues secured a 1-2 win in Spain to continue their excellent start to the competition.

Former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata struck to cancel out Antoine Griezmann’s penalty. Then Michy Batshuayi struck late in injury time to settle the game in Chelsea’s favour.

After the final whistle, many of the players posted on social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say…

Happy with the win yesterday on a special evening for me! Now focus on our big game on Saturday! #cfc

A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on