Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Qarabag

There were plenty of reasons for Chelsea players to celebrate on social media after last night’s Champions League opener.

The Blues recorded a comprehensive 6-0 win to get their group stage campaign off to the perfect start.

Deadline day signing Davide Zappacosta scored with a spectacular strike on his full debut and fellow summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko also scored his first goal for the club.

Here’s what Antonio Conte’s men had to say online after the final whistle.

Great way to open our champions league campaign! Happy with my assist #Cfc pic.twitter.com/YvnADhFs5M — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 12, 2017

A perfect night:

Return to @ChampionsLeague ✅

Win ✅

Clean Sheet ✅

Great atmosphere at the Bridge ✅

And a ⚽ too #cfc pic.twitter.com/atiXXiF3E2 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 12, 2017

A great start to our UCL campaign & a breath of fresh air for me incredible atmosphere tonight thx all for your encouragements #ktbffh pic.twitter.com/daV0jQVcvq — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 12, 2017