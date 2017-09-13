Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Qarabag
There were plenty of reasons for Chelsea players to celebrate on social media after last night’s Champions League opener.
The Blues recorded a comprehensive 6-0 win to get their group stage campaign off to the perfect start.
Deadline day signing Davide Zappacosta scored with a spectacular strike on his full debut and fellow summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko also scored his first goal for the club.
Here’s what Antonio Conte’s men had to say online after the final whistle.
✔️ First night in Champions League!
✔️First night at Stamford Bridge!
AMAZING NIGHT!!!! ⚽️
•#Chelsea #UCL #CFC #CHEQAR pic.twitter.com/71WzR5FFw3
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) September 12, 2017
Great way to open our champions league campaign! Happy with my assist #Cfc pic.twitter.com/YvnADhFs5M
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 12, 2017
Brilliant team performance tonight! We couldn't start the #UCL any better… @ChampionsLeague @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/1FM4BLsFad
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) September 12, 2017
A great night of Uefa Champions League! Well done guys! Come on Chelsea!!! #UCL #CFC #championsleague #W22 #stamfordbridge pic.twitter.com/yzg5V9EZWb
— Willian (@willianborges88) September 12, 2017
A great start to the tournament.⚽ #Hustle #CFC @ChelseaFC @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/0JigT5mZQ1
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) September 12, 2017
A perfect night:
Return to @ChampionsLeague ✅
Win ✅
Clean Sheet ✅
Great atmosphere at the Bridge ✅
And a ⚽ too #cfc pic.twitter.com/atiXXiF3E2
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) September 12, 2017
A great start to our UCL campaign & a breath of fresh air for me incredible atmosphere tonight thx all for your encouragements #ktbffh pic.twitter.com/daV0jQVcvq
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 12, 2017
& my first ever @ChampionsLeague goal almost on a plate thx to agent @TimoeB08 #AgentBaka thx big man COMMON CHELSEA !!! pic.twitter.com/okaS8Lm39O
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 12, 2017
Come on Blues!! ⚽️ #CFC #UCL #CHEQAR pic.twitter.com/WXDVqJ8Fhe
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 12, 2017