Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Leicester

Liverpool ended a disappointing recent run of form to beat Leicester City 2-3 at the King Power Stadium yesterday evening.

Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal of the season in brilliant fashion and deadline day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recorded his first victory as a Liverpool player.

The Reds went 0-2 up through Mohamed Salah and Coutinho. Shinji Okazaki pulled a goal back in first-half injury team. Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson reinstated a two-goal cushion on 68 minutes, but Jamie Vardy struck a minute later.

Keeper Simon Mignolet later saved a penalty from Vardy to secure all three points.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.

⚽️ A post shared by Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

What a rollercoaster! In the end we get what we deserve: 3 points!! #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/1dxQN1Wjxv — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) September 23, 2017

Morning…. A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

Quality finish captain — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) September 24, 2017

Another great finish. Keep them coming @22mosalah ! — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) September 24, 2017