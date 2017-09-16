Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Burnley draw

Liverpool suffered more frustration as they were held to another draw at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds fell behind in today’s Premier League game against Burnley when Scott Arfield gave the Clarets the lead.

They equalised through summer signing Mohamed Salah, but were unable to push on for a winner to secure all three points.

After the final whistle, a couple of the players took to social media to react to the game and the feelings of frustation were only too apparent.