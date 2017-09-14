Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Sevilla game

Liverpool suffered a disappointing draw in their Champions League opener against Sevilla last night.

The Reds fell behind early on at Anfield, but fought back to take the lead with goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Firmino then missed a penalty with the score at 2-1, only for the Spanish side to grab a second half equaliser.

Youngster Joe Gomez was then sent-off for picking up a second booking in injury time.

After the final whistle, some of the players took to social media to react to the match.

Great to be back in the champions league….. more to come from us. 💪🏻 #YNWA A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Atmosphere inside Anfield amazing tonight. Sorry if I let the lads down with the second yellow late on… something to learn from personally. Thanks for your support…YNWA 🔴 A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT