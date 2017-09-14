Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to Sevilla game
Liverpool suffered a disappointing draw in their Champions League opener against Sevilla last night.
The Reds fell behind early on at Anfield, but fought back to take the lead with goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.
Firmino then missed a penalty with the score at 2-1, only for the Spanish side to grab a second half equaliser.
Youngster Joe Gomez was then sent-off for picking up a second booking in injury time.
After the final whistle, some of the players took to social media to react to the match.
Atmosphere amazing at Anfield tonight, not the result we deserved, but we keep on going !! 👏🏻🔴 #weareliverpool #ynwa #anfield #reds #AMP18 pic.twitter.com/mUHBeSvJh1
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) September 13, 2017
Not the result we deserved, but we keep on going! Atmosphere at Anfield was massive 👏🏼#LIVSEV #UCL #YNWA #LK1 pic.twitter.com/ZvS0ub8qFd
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) September 13, 2017
Not the result we wanted. Thank you for the amazing support 🙏🏾🔴 #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/Ahd4NrTZTQ
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 13, 2017