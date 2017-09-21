Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players celebrate beating Burton Albion

Manchester United cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win over Burton Albion at Old Trafford last night.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils in control of the third round tie, with Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial also on the scoresheet.

Lloyd Dyer scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for the Brewers.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their reactions to the match.

Here is what they had to say…

A very professional performance and into the next round which is the main thing. A fine start to the defence of the trophy! 👌🏾 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/1mk2T4mJwx — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) September 20, 2017

So happy to be back playing ⚽️😬 A post shared by Luke Shaw (@lukeshaw23) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT