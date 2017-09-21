Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players celebrate beating Burton Albion

Manchester United cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win over Burton Albion at Old Trafford last night.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford put the Red Devils in control of the third round tie, with Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial also on the scoresheet.

Lloyd Dyer scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for the Brewers.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to give their reactions to the match.

Here is what they had to say…

So happy to be back playing ⚽️😬

Head up always ☝🏽. Well done to the team and to @martial_9 for his well deserved MOTM 💪🏽🙏🏽

