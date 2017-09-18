Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 4-0 win over Everton

Manchester United recorded a third 4-0 win in five Premier League games as they secured victory over Everton at Old Trafford yesterday.

Right-back Antonio Valencia’s thunderbolt opener was the only difference between the two sides until the Red Devils ran amok in the final 10 minutes. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, former Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku and an Anthony Martial penalty gave United the winning margin they needed in order to go joint-top with neighbours Manchester City.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game…

Gracias a Dios por este gol. Gracias a los fans del @ManUtd_Es por su apoyo. Gran partido del equipo. Seguimos! pic.twitter.com/fU0NQ0Wo2k — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) September 17, 2017

Important win and 100 clean sheets 😳 I never imagined I would reach that figure. Thank you all 👊🏻 #mufc pic.twitter.com/JOY5MYTmoc — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) September 17, 2017

A good few days for us, pleased to be part of another win and clean sheet… but talk to me about that @anto_v25 goal 🙊🙊🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/Qa3DuiHkL1 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) September 17, 2017