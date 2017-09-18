Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 4-0 win over Everton

Manchester United recorded a third 4-0 win in five Premier League games as they secured victory over Everton at Old Trafford yesterday.

Right-back Antonio Valencia’s thunderbolt opener was the only difference between the two sides until the Red Devils ran amok in the final 10 minutes. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, former Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku and an Anthony Martial penalty gave United the winning margin they needed in order to go joint-top with neighbours Manchester City.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game…