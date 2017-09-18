Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 4-0 win over Everton
Manchester United recorded a third 4-0 win in five Premier League games as they secured victory over Everton at Old Trafford yesterday.
Right-back Antonio Valencia’s thunderbolt opener was the only difference between the two sides until the Red Devils ran amok in the final 10 minutes. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, former Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku and an Anthony Martial penalty gave United the winning margin they needed in order to go joint-top with neighbours Manchester City.
Here’s what the United players had to say about the game…
Gracias a Dios por este gol. Gracias a los fans del @ManUtd_Es por su apoyo. Gran partido del equipo. Seguimos! pic.twitter.com/fU0NQ0Wo2k
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) September 17, 2017
Super happy for the win and my first goal this season ⚽️ @premierleague #mufc #mickimagic pic.twitter.com/guW3t5w0TR
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) September 17, 2017
+3 🔴😁👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/evLlGl2PZc
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) September 17, 2017
Very Good Win Today 💪🏾Thanks For Your Support 👏🏾 @anto_v25 GOLAZO 👀#manchesterunited #UnitedTogetherStrong #adidas pic.twitter.com/ypTEhWCWN5
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) September 17, 2017
Important win and 100 clean sheets 😳 I never imagined I would reach that figure. Thank you all 👊🏻 #mufc pic.twitter.com/JOY5MYTmoc
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) September 17, 2017
A good few days for us, pleased to be part of another win and clean sheet… but talk to me about that @anto_v25 goal 🙊🙊🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/Qa3DuiHkL1
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) September 17, 2017
Happy with 3 points #MUFC pic.twitter.com/z2d9iX7QDD
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) September 17, 2017
We continue to grow. 🔴
Congrats bro, @Anto_v25!! 👊🏾
On continue à avancer. Félicitations bro !! pic.twitter.com/BOeu76ipUk
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) September 17, 2017