Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Basel

Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over Basel at Old Trafford last night.

Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ensured the Red Devils got three points on the board on their return to European football’s elite club competition.

After the final whistle, several of the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.

How lovely to listen to the @ChampionsLeague anthem at Old Trafford again! #mufc pic.twitter.com/VNaStcN5xU — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) September 12, 2017

Felt so good to be back playing, even better under the lights on a @ChampionsLeague night at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/BhlPGtfuuL — Ashley Young (@youngy18) September 13, 2017

My face says it all… that feeling when you win the first @ChampionsLeague game of the season #UCL #mufc pic.twitter.com/PDI2Ne2qsG — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) September 13, 2017