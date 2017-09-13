Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Basel
Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over Basel at Old Trafford last night.
Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ensured the Red Devils got three points on the board on their return to European football’s elite club competition.
After the final whistle, several of the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.
#MUFC pic.twitter.com/2kN4TXqNrl
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) September 12, 2017
Happy with the win! Thanks for the support today @ManUtd #UCL #1⚽️ #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/xCkd5FgmHd
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 12, 2017
❤️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/KRdHNsJtDA
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 12, 2017
How lovely to listen to the @ChampionsLeague anthem at Old Trafford again! #mufc pic.twitter.com/VNaStcN5xU
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) September 12, 2017
Felt so good to be back playing, even better under the lights on a @ChampionsLeague night at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/BhlPGtfuuL
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) September 13, 2017
My face says it all… that feeling when you win the first @ChampionsLeague game of the season #UCL #mufc pic.twitter.com/PDI2Ne2qsG
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) September 13, 2017
What can be better than @ChampionsLeague football. Old Trafford. A clean sheet. Three points. #UCL pic.twitter.com/vNT9swiAmb
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) September 12, 2017