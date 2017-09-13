Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Basel

Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over Basel at Old Trafford last night.

Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ensured the Red Devils got three points on the board on their return to European football’s elite club competition.

After the final whistle, several of the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.