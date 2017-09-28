Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating CSKA Moscow

Manchester United continued their excellent start to the season with a comprehensive victory over CSKA Moscow yesterday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side recorded a 1-4 win in Russia to make it two victories from two Champions League group games to date.

After the final whistle, several United players posted on social media to give their reaction to the game. Among them was Anthony Martial, who scored one and made two, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who scored the fourth goal.

Here’s what they had to say…

Thanks God for this victory and thanks to the fans that travelled tonight — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) September 27, 2017

Happy for the win. Very good team performance today. Thanks to the fans who travelled and had our backs @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/yYoq0WDhfq — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) September 27, 2017

Happy for having debuted in the @ChampionsLeague with such a great result. Merci seigneur de réaliser un grand rêve pic.twitter.com/sRJLeYu9Cq — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) September 27, 2017

Another great @ChampionsLeague display & result. 2 wins out of 2. Respect to the travelling fans. Great support, safe journey home. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HKJWKvt1Ls — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) September 27, 2017

Honour to captain @ManUtd in the @ChampionsLeague, 2 wins from 2 makes it even better pic.twitter.com/NcFhhz2YL0 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) September 27, 2017