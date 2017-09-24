Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Southampton

Manchester United kept up the momentum of their excellent start to the season with a 0-1 away win at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Summer signing Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the game with what was his sixth goal in six Premier League appearances for United and his eighth in eight in all competitions.

Here is the Red Devils’ players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.