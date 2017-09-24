Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Southampton

Manchester United kept up the momentum of their excellent start to the season with a 0-1 away win at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Summer signing Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the game with what was his sixth goal in six Premier League appearances for United and his eighth in eight in all competitions.

Here is the Red Devils’ players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

3 more points and a clean sheet! Let's keep on. Next stop, Moscow 💪🏻 3⃣ puntos y portería a 0⃣

Seguimos! Próxima parada, Moscú 🙌🏻 #mufc pic.twitter.com/SAkNoT2TIn — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) September 23, 2017

3 more tough points! A win we really had to fight for! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/qvuzlBlvMC — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) September 24, 2017

Important the 3 points obtained. We keep working. pic.twitter.com/5V5WOcOsV2 — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) September 23, 2017

Tough game but we got the 3 points 😊 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YQCNVf5VaQ — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) September 23, 2017

Not at our best but a big three points! 💪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mWe5E6duci — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) September 23, 2017