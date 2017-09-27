Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 0-3 win over Apoel Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur made it two wins from two games in the Champions League with victory over Apoel Nicosia in their second group game.

Star striker Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Spurs recorded a 0-3 away win in Cyprus. The England international struck once in the first-half and twice in the second-half to secure the points for his side.

After the final whistle, several players, including the match-winner, posted on social media to give their reaction to the match.

Here is what they had to say about their efforts.

Happy to clap this man off with the match ball @HKane big win for us and top support, safe journey home pic.twitter.com/SV5v8VOAEI — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) September 26, 2017