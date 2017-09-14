Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur got their Champions League campaign off to the ideal start with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund last night.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side will hope to have drawn a line under their Wembley hoodoo with an impressive victory against their German opponents.
Goals from Heung-min Son and Harry Kane (two) ensured Spurs have three points on the board after their first group game.
After the final whistle, Kane and other players posted on social media to react to the match.
Huge performance. Massive win to get our @ChampionsLeague group started! ⚽⚽ #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/AB7G3mFRYY
— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 13, 2017
Very happy to start the @ChampionsLeague with 3 points 💪🏽 #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/sSJJhTEeqM
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) September 13, 2017
Very happy to start the @ChampionsLeague with 3 points. Let's focus now for Saturday game #COYS 💪🏿
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) September 13, 2017
What a night! Huge performance. #championsleague #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ztrw4UcPlb
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) September 13, 2017
Bien jugando Equipo #UCL ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/l0E5HJOvEh
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) September 13, 2017
Fantastic team performance. A great @ChampionsLeague win. #COYS pic.twitter.com/D2xzrglg6O
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) September 14, 2017
Great start to the @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/TI63PvlLHi
— Eric Dier (@ericdier) September 14, 2017