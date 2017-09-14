Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur got their Champions League campaign off to the ideal start with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund last night.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will hope to have drawn a line under their Wembley hoodoo with an impressive victory against their German opponents.

Goals from Heung-min Son and Harry Kane (two) ensured Spurs have three points on the board after their first group game.

After the final whistle, Kane and other players posted on social media to react to the match.